Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 1 vs. Packers
1 of 4
The 2023 season is underway! The Chicago Bears opened the season against the hated Green Bay Packers. It seems the more things change the more they stay the same. The Bears entered the game losing eight in a row and 13 of 14 against Green Bay. Now make that nine consecutive losses and 14 of 15.
The Bears were a very disciplined team last season. They were one of the least penalized teams in the NFL. However, in the first half alone they had four penalties, and most of them came in key situations.
However, the Packers then went on to answer by going 61 yards in five plays. Then they intercepted a Justin Fields pass and took it to the house to make it 38-14. It was lights out after that.