Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports /
The college football season means more than team pride for NFL draft fanatics, it’s all about the prospect and there are some quarterbacks we need to keep an eye on.
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes looks to throw the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images) /
5 Quarterbacks fans should keep their eye on for 2024 NFL Draft