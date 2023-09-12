Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports /
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 02: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Husky Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) /
5 Quarterbacks fans should keep their eye on for 2024 NFL Draft