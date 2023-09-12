Minnesota Vikings are off to a bad start after Week 1 loss
Going into this game it was fully expected that the Minnesota Vikings would come out of this game with victory, but it wasn’t to be. Untimely turnovers and bad play calling at times were the main reasons for this disappointing Vikings loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Although a disappointing loss, there is a lot to be encouraged by for the Minnesota Vikings. The defense looked much improved from last year and defensive coordinator Brian Flores had his players bringing pressure from every direction making it very hard for the Buccaneers offense to function.
The Vikings’ defense held the Buccaneers to just 169 yards passing and 2.2 per rush—a significant improvement to the 31st-ranked defense of last season. Addison looked impressive too, showing he can complement Jefferson well.