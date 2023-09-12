New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers out for the year with ruptured Achilles
On Monday Night Football, New York Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with what is now confirmed to be a torn Achilles, ending his season. I truly cannot imagine how the Jets’ organization and their fanbase must feel today. An offseason that was filled with so much hype and promise will now likely end with neither.
Not only is his season over, but his career just might be over too. Rodgers turns 40 years old this year, and I’m not sure how likely it is that a 40-year-old is able to fully come back from a torn Achilles. As for the New York Jets, they simply need to move on from this and try to find a temporary quarterback solution, because Zach Wilson is not taking them anywhere but a losing record.
Could the Tennessee Titans deal Ryan Tannehill? What about Kyler Murray? Would the Cardinals be willing to trade him already? Perhaps a less inspiring veteran in Teddy Bridgewater? Case Keenum? It’s not like there are a lot of serviceable options left, so Jets‘ fans should honestly brace for the worst.