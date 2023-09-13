NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Lies we were told from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season

By Michael Johnson

NFL Picks, New York Jets, Zach Wilson - Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Picks, New York Jets, Zach Wilson - Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next
NFL
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets waits in the tunnel prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) /

Lie 2:  The Jets are done after losing Aaron Rodgers

No team had more hype than the New York Jets coming into the 2023 NFL Season. Some had them winning the division, while others had them making the playoffs. People like Mike Greenberg had them in the Super Bowl. Their hopes went up in flames when Rodgers got hurt before he could complete a pass. However, that didn’t stop the team from beating down their division rival. Zack Wilson came in and rallied the troops with some help from his defense. The end result saw the Jets defeat the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.

Home/NFL