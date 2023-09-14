Is Cam Newton a realistic option for the New York Jets?
As much as the New York Jets organization and head coach Robert Saleh try to convince us that quarterback Zach Wilson is going to be the guy going forward follwing Aaron Rodgers’ injury, the truth is someone needs to come in and compete with him, could that player be Cam Newton?
Why not Cam Newton? The former MVP has been without a team since 2021, but he is only 34 years old and has a lot left in the tank. He may rub a few people the wrong way, but Cam Newton can still play football in the NFL as he showed when he threw at Auburns Pro-Day a few months ago.
However, that short stint in New England shows that under the right circumstances, Cam Newton still has a lot to give and could help fill a massive void left in New York. Along with just his football ability, Newton brings leadership off the field, he is a veteran presence that can help a very young team.