Chicago Bears: Will the team do something about Claypool situation?
After an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Chicago Bears have a lot of negativity to deal with. One of the most frustrating situations that have to be dealt with is what to do with wide receiver Chase Claypool.
It seems that problems follow Claypool. Another report came out that claimed that the Pittsburgh Steelers felt he was a problem in the locker room.
It now appears that the Chicago Bears have a problem on their hands in Claypool. What will they do about it?
In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Matt Eberflus would not rule that out.
"We’re looking at all possibilities right now. I’m not going to talk about who’s going to be up or down for the game right now, for obvious reasons. We’re looking at all things to make our team better — who’s going to be up and who’s going to be down in terms of the active roster."