NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Can’t Take The Heat: Bears allow Baker’s Bucs to survive, drop to 0-2

By Sravan Gannavarapu

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

Appetizer? Very nice. The meal? I want my money back; it’s revolting. That’s directed at the chefs, i.e., the Chicago Bears. Not even a sweet dessert.

In contrast, Baker Mayfield had a game where he could stick to folks like Colin Cowherd, who continuously take shots. 317 passing yards and a touchdown strike to Mike Evans. Evans? 171 yards receiving. Rachaad White even ran in for a score, and we must not forget Shaq Barrett with the glorious pick-six that symbolizes what YouTuber Jeff Schlegel calls #BEARSFOOTBALL.

The Chicago Bears will never change, and it extends well beyond the football realm.

dark. Next. Chicago Bears: Will the team do something about Claypool situation?

Home/Chicago Bears