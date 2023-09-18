Can’t Take The Heat: Bears allow Baker’s Bucs to survive, drop to 0-2
Appetizer? Very nice. The meal? I want my money back; it’s revolting. That’s directed at the chefs, i.e., the Chicago Bears. Not even a sweet dessert.
In contrast, Baker Mayfield had a game where he could stick to folks like Colin Cowherd, who continuously take shots. 317 passing yards and a touchdown strike to Mike Evans. Evans? 171 yards receiving. Rachaad White even ran in for a score, and we must not forget Shaq Barrett with the glorious pick-six that symbolizes what YouTuber Jeff Schlegel calls #BEARSFOOTBALL.