NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports /
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with Tyjae Spears #32 of the Tennessee Titans after Tannehill’s rushing touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) /
NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?