NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports /
ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) /
NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?