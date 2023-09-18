NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 8
Next
NFL
ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) /

NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?

8. Buffalo Bills (1-1)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

6. Cleveland Browns (1-0)

5. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

Home/NFL Power Rankings