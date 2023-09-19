2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
1 of 16
Another unpredictable week of the NFL season is in the books. Week 2 was filled with close finishes, a couple of overtime games, and comebacks, but how did it affect our NFL picks for the week? Well, going into Monday night’s action, we were 8-6 on picks straight up last week, and were burned by a couple of teams who blew it late, but we’ll have to wash that taste out of our mouths quickly. It’s time already for NFL picks in Week 3 of the season.