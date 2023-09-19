2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
After a 13-4 season in 2022, it’s been tough sledding to start 2023 for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings weren’t just Kings of the North last season, but they were Kings of the One-Score Victory. There was pretty much no team that was that good (or lucky, depending on what way you look at it) in close games last season. Unfortunately, we’ve seen that come back to bite them already in 2023, as the Vikings have been in two close games to start the year…