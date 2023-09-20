NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

5 teams that are already in trouble after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

By Brendan Danaher

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 5
Next
NFL
CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) /

5 teams that are already in trouble after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

TEAM #5: CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Bengals have made the playoffs, and the AFC Championship, the last two years. They started the 2023 season losing both games to AFC North rivals which already puts them at a disadvantage. Joe Burrow failed to throw a touchdown until Week 2 and currently has a QBR of 47.2. That places Burrow at #22 out of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Home/NFL