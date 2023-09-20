5 teams that are already in trouble after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season
1 of 5
5 teams that are already in trouble after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season
TEAM #5: CINCINNATI BENGALS
The Bengals have made the playoffs, and the AFC Championship, the last two years. They started the 2023 season losing both games to AFC North rivals which already puts them at a disadvantage. Joe Burrow failed to throw a touchdown until Week 2 and currently has a QBR of 47.2. That places Burrow at #22 out of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL.