Bijan Robinson is everything Falcons hoped for, and then some
Bijan Robinson has been everything the Atlanta Falcons could have hoped for, and then some. Robinson’s first two NFL games have provided us with a glimpse of what made him so special at Texas, and why so many people felt like he was the player worthy of abandoning the “don’t draft running backs early” strategy.
The Atlanta Falcons gave us a unique view of what Bijan Robinson is capable of doing to defenders in space.
Bijan Robinson already among NFL’s elite as a rookie running back
Robinson has wasted absolutely no time joining the ranks of the NFL’s elite with some of the numbers he’s been putting up. He ranks 4th in the NFL so far through two weeks with 95 yards after the catch. Desmond Ridder has a QB rating of 125.4 when throwing the ball to Robinson. He’s 7th in the NFL in yards after contact.