Chicago Bears: The knives are out as critics bash Justin Fields
After losing their first two games of the 2023 season and 12 straight dating back to 2022, things are already bad for the Chicago Bears. We already have the critics bashing wide receiver Chase Claypool for his loafing in Week 1. Of course, that criticism was well-earned.
Chicago Bears critics have sharpened their knives and are going after a big target — Justin Fields.
This isn’t something that happened just this season. It’s been happening since his rookie season. Then head coach Matt Nagy did not want Fields to play much in 2021. He wanted to use him the same way the Kansas City Chiefs (the Bears’ next opponent) did with Patrick Mahomes.
If you want to look for a silver lining in all of this there is this: Fields is on pace to throw for 3,630 yards this season. He had 2,242 yards last season and 4,112 yards in his first two seasons. If he can be more consistent he can make a big impact and take that next step.