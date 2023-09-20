MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) /
CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) /
NFL QB Rankings: Which quarterback is at the top in Week 2?