Panthers’ QB Bryce Young’s height is becoming an issue
Carolina Panthers’ QB Bryce Young is the size of a slot cornerback, but is playing the most important position in sports. Young might end up being one of the smallest franchise QBs in NFL history if he can eventually put it together in Carolina.
His size seems to be a huge turn-off for some people, which is understandable. He’s listed as 5’10”, 204 pounds, which is dangerously small for an NFL QB. It’s weird, because Kyler Murray is listed at the same height but is only listed three pounds heavier than Young. However, if you see Murray and Young next to each other, it wouldn’t be hard to see how much bulkier the Cardinals’ QB looks.