NFL: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season
Cincinnati Bengals drop to 0-3 after a home loss on Monday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be allergic to not starting 0-2. They did it last year and have done it several other times in recent memory. Joe Burrow had a calf injury late in the offseason and needed about a month to get healthy. Well, that calf got tweaked up a bit in their Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which is not good.
Calf injuries feel tricky to me; almost like hamstring injuries. I don’t think this is something that Burrow could come back from a week or two early if needed, and right now, it’s pretty unclear whether he’ll suit up on Monday night. Their opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, have looked pretty decent in Weeks 1 and 2, and it appears that LA has gotten a bit of their 2021 mojo back.