Chicago Bears 2024 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Grab the Blue Chip Prospects

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) /
BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks for a target downfield in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) /
STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022, in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) /
Round 3, Pick 65: Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State
Round 3, Pick 90 via trade (IND): James Williams, S, Miami