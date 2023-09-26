NFL Spin Zone
NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 QBs after Week 3

By Ryan Heckman

Power Rankings, Patrick Mahomes (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Power Rankings, Patrick Mahomes (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Week 3 saw Patrick Mahomes get back to doing Patrick Mahomes things and Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins go absolutely nuclear. We also saw a handful of miserable teams continue down the path of despair.

Honorable mention: Russell Wilson, Broncos

The Broncos simply aren’t a good football team. In fact, they might be the worst in the league. But, Russell Wilson has had a decent year so far. Let’s give him a little credit.

10. Jordan Love, Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 and have looked better than most would have expected behind the play of quarterback Jordan Love. Taking over in his first season as the team’s starter and expected to fill in for Aaron Rodgers’ shoes, Love has played relatively good football.

