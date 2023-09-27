Chicago Bears: Will Eberflus be the fall guy for disastrous start?
To say the Chicago Bears are a dumpster fire is pretty accurate. After losing 10 straight games to end the 2022 season, and after having nearly $100 million in salary cap space and the top overall pick in the draft, they have yet to win a game. The offense is still having trouble scoring points and moving the ball. Meanwhile, the defense still cannot stop anything.
With the Chicago Bears looking historically bad, head coach Matt Eberflus could be the fall guy.
Then, after the Chiefs game, reporters asked about the condition of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He was involved in a big hit in the game. He went to the tent. The thought was that he was in concussion protocol. Instead, the team announced that he was treated for a neck injury. Eberflus spoke on what happened, but the team contradicted what he said.
"It was weird. They told me both things, in terms of he’s in concussion protocol but it really ended up being a neck. He never got checked for concussion protocol. It was really just his neck is all it was."
The Chicago Bears’ communications department announced that Stevenson was looked at for a concussion. Stevenson came back into the game but left again. The team again made an announcement, this time saying that Stevenson had an illness.