4 realistic trades that would make the Chiefs unstoppable
By Ryan Heckman
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are already the reigning Super Bowl Champions, but why would they stand still prior to the trade deadline when they could make moves to further cement themselves as a repeat candidate?
Trade Number 1: An attempt to land Jonathan Taylor
The likelihood that Jonathan Taylor gets traded away from Indianapolis is still high, but at what cost? Indy wants a first-round pick or a bundle of equivalent picks, but who knows if there’s a team willing to part with such high capital.