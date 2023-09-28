NFL Week 4 Schedule: 5 Match-Ups to watch closely on football Sunday
NFL Week 4 Must See Match-up #4:
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET
Inconsistencies on offense make it hard for analysts to have faith in Harbaugh’s squad. His offense is lackluster despite an eventful off-season. Todd Monken replaced Gregg Roman as the new offensive coordinator to begin the campaign. His group ranks 13th in offense (81.3) and 19th in rushing offense (71.0).
NFL Week 4 Must-See Match-up #3:
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET
Putting points on the board may become an issue for Mick Lombardi’s unit. Las Vegas ranks tenth in offensive ratings (71.9) and 13th in passing (70.2) entering Week 4. Jimmy Garoppolo has managed the offense well but needs to improve before the middle of the season. He threw 324 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers last week, but also gave up two costly interceptions. The veteran is expected to improve as the season progresses, but could miss time due to the NFL’s concussion protocol. Capturing a win on the road without their starting quarterback will be challenging for McDaniel’s team. Brian Hoyer is expected to fill in a s a replacement if Garroppolo does not clear concussion protocol.