NFL Hot Seat: 3 Head Coaches walking a thin line the rest of 2023 season

By Loyal Ricks Jr

NFL picks - Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL picks - Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports /
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Eberflus looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Eberflus looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) /

NFL Hot Seat Coach #2:

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus

In 2021, the Chicago Bears invested in a young man they believed would become the franchise quarterback. An eleventh overall pick was the exchange for the former Ohio State Buckeye. His dual-threat abilities made him a threat when on the gridiron. In 2022, Fields ranked first in rushing yards (1,143) among quarterbacks. He struggled to move the ball downfield through the air but relied on his legs to keep his team’s chances alive.

