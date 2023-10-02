NFL Hot Seat: 3 Head Coaches walking a thin line the rest of 2023 season
2 of 3
NFL Hot Seat Coach #2:
Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus
In 2021, the Chicago Bears invested in a young man they believed would become the franchise quarterback. An eleventh overall pick was the exchange for the former Ohio State Buckeye. His dual-threat abilities made him a threat when on the gridiron. In 2022, Fields ranked first in rushing yards (1,143) among quarterbacks. He struggled to move the ball downfield through the air but relied on his legs to keep his team’s chances alive.