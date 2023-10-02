NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games
5 of 8
NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games
16. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
15. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
14. Tennessee Titans (2-2)
13. Houston Texans (2-2)
Folks, the Houston Texans are for real. CJ Stroud has thrown for exactly 0 interceptions in 2023 and has a passer rating of over 100. This rebuilding plan with DeMeco Ryans at the helm was likely a multi-year thing, but I think they’ve even surprised themselves with how early they’ve gotten this type of progress.