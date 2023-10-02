NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games

By Lou Scataglia

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback coach Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos talks with Russell Wilson #3 against the Washington Commandersat Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback coach Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos talks with Russell Wilson #3 against the Washington Commandersat Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 8
Next
NFL
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills breaks up a pass intended for Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) /

NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games

4. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

3. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

Home/Arizona Cardinals