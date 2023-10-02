DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback coach Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos talks with Russell Wilson #3 against the Washington Commandersat Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) /
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills breaks up a pass intended for Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) /
NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games