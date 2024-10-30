2024 NFL leaders in interceptions through 8 weeks are shocking
Every interception comes with a story in the NFL, and not all interceptions are created equal. Still, the NFL's leaders in the interception category through the first eight weeks of the season will likely shock most people, especially considering the history of these players.
It feels like quarterback play has reached a new "low" in today's NFL. The way teams are able to have their way with defenses has not exactly minimized the damage caused by interceptions, but quarterbacks are able to make up for their mistakes with the rules favoring them significantly.
Which quarterbacks are leading the NFL in interceptions thrown through eight weeks of the 2024 season? Let's take a look at the slightly shocking top four on this list.
Top 4 leaders in interceptions thrown through 8 weeks
T-1st: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers -- 9 interceptions thrown
Jordan Love has thrown a whopping nine interceptions this year, and the reason we're listing him first despite the fact that he's actually tied with two other guys is the fact that he has the highest interception percentage (4.5 percent) out of all three quarterbacks with nine picks so far this season.
Jordan Love has also been a tremendous playmaker for the 6-2 Green Bay Packers, but he's missed two games due to injury and a little bit more time than that after going down during games. He's certainly a gunslinger out there for the Packers, who are willing to live with the results right now because he's got the highest touchdown percentage in the league at 7.5 percent (15 passing TDs).
T-1st: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs -- 9 interceptions thrown
We told you there were three quarterbacks with nine interceptions so far this season and shockingly, Patrick Mahomes is one of them. Over the last two years, Mahomes has become one of the top turnover merchants at QB in the NFL.
In fact, no quarterback has thrown more interceptions since the start of the 2023 season than Patrick Mahomes. Believe it or not. Mahomes also has the highest INT percentage (2.8 percent) of any starting QB over the last two seasons.
And it doesn't matter, does it? The Chiefs are undefeated and the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs. Mahomes is able to have his cake and eat it, too.
T-1st: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 9 interceptions thrown
The Buccaneers are having Baker Mayfield throw about 600 passes per week, so it's no coincidence that he's tied for the league lead in interceptions at this point. Mayfield has thrown nearly 300 passes in the Bucs' first eight games, and he's already almost matched his interception total from last season (10).
Mayfield hasn't been completely reckless with the football as his INT percentage is lower than both Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love, but at 3.2 percent, it's still nearly double what it was last year and he's got to get that percentage down even if he's throwing a ton of passes.
4th: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys -- 8 interceptions thrown
To be fair here, Dak Prescott is actually tied with Gardner Minshew with 8 interceptions thrown, but Minshew would be benched if not for injury to Aidan O'Connell and the pressure is much higher for a player like Prescott.
Prescott was one of the NFL's best in 2023 when it came to taking care of the football, throwing just nine interceptions with a whopping 36 touchdown passes. The Cowboys have struggled a lot as a team this year and Prescott is not exempt from that. He's got 10 TD passes and 8 INTs through the team's first seven games.
His INT percentage has more than doubled from last season and he's costing his team dearly. Dak needs to do a better job of taking care of the football.