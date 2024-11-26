2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Los Angeles Rams (5-6) @ New Orleans Saints (4-7)
Sunday, December 1, 4:05 PM ET
Here is another game I just have no idea how to predict from a mile away.
Let’s start off by talking about the Los Angeles Rams, who ran into the buzzsaw that is the Philadelphia Eagles this past week. The Rams got wrecked on Sunday Night Football and are clearly the definition of a toss-up team every single week in the NFL right now. There are some weeks that the Rams have you believing – or wanting to believe – that they can be a legitimate playoff team in the NFC West.
And then there are weeks like we saw from them against the Eagles.
The Rams have the playmakers offensively to be able to hang with any team, and the Saints are, in some ways, a carbon copy of the Rams this year.
When the Saints are healthy, they look like a pretty dangerous team. They have plenty of guys who can take over games offensively and they’ve had their share of success defensively this year.
This is one matchup where it feels like the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object, yet these aren’t elite teams. This isn’t a mid-off either. These two teams have legitimate playoff hopes late into the season, but they also both have very little margin for error. Vegas has the Rams as early 2.5-point favorites on the road but the Saints are coming off of a bye week.
I’ll go ahead and take the Rams in this game but I think it’s going to be close and I could see it going either way.
Prediction: Rams win 27-23