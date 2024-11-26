2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) @ Carolina Panthers (3-8)
Sunday, December 1, 4:05 PM ET
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another team that I just can’t bring myself to quit this season.
The Bucs just got themselves a much-needed win over Tommy Cutlets and the New York Giants on Sunday, and they are right back into the conversation in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons losing in Week 11 and having a bye in Week 12.
It’s been a rough season for the Bucs when it comes to injuries the team has had to deal with, but Mike Evans is back and the Bucs are finally seeing their running backs really start to get involved more heavily in the offensive gameplan.
The only thing standing in the way from the Bucs getting back to .500 this season is old friend Dave Canales and a suddenly jumpstarted Bryce Young at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers almost pulled off a major upset this past week and they’ve honestly been playing well for a handful of weeks here.
It’s going to be fun to see these two teams go at it in Week 13. It might be a matchup between two teams who end up missing out on the playoffs, but there is still a lot on the line here. Bryce Young’s future is seemingly hanging in the balance. The Bucs could find themselves with the same record as the Falcons by the end of the weekend.
There’s a lot going for this game and it’s much better than it looks on paper. The Bucs are 6.5-point favorites and I think they will end up pulling away and winning by a TD late.
Prediction: Buccaneers win 31-23