2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (
Sunday, December 1, 4:25 PM ET
The only team that’s hotter in the NFL right now than the Philadelphia Eagles is the Detroit Lions. The Eagles have won seven straight games and look like they are clear contenders for the third straight season.
Unlike last year, however, the Eagles seem to be catching fire right now and not watching the fire slowly dissipate. Last year’s Eagles team started off 10-1 and slowly faded into irrelevance, including a brutal playoff loss in the Wild Card round.
This team looks focused, they are improving defensively, and Saquon Barkley has played like a legitimate MVP candidate coming over from the division rival Giants. That has to be extra sweet for Philly fans considering they stole arguably their best player right now from a division rival.
This matchup between the Eagles and Ravens is not only the top bird matchup of the week, but it’s a potential Super Bowl preview of two teams whose acquisitions of running backs this offseason have made all the difference. The Ravens have lost a number of close games this season but they still have the look of a true Super Bowl contender in the AFC.
This is going to be a really fun matchup for NFL fans to get the chance to see as one of the only late-afternoon games in Week 13. Historically speaking, it’s really tough for teams to go into Baltimore and get a win. They are favored by 2.5 points and this game could really go either way if both teams are playing mistake-free football.
I’m going to take the home team in a tight one.
Prediction: Ravens win 27-26