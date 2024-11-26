2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Cleveland Browns (3-8) @ Denver Broncos (7-5)
Monday, December 2, 8:20 PM ET
The Denver Broncos are one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL right now and they’ve got to keep their focus for one more game before they get a chance to reset at the bye week in Week 14.
How has every NFL team not already had a bye week, by the way?
The Broncos return home after beating the Raiders in Las Vegas for the first time since they became the Las Vegas Raiders. As a matter of fact, the Broncos hadn’t beaten the Raiders on the road since 2015. It’s been a long spell of bad football in the Mile High City.
Bo Nix is playing like an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate right now and even with the Broncos sort of struggling in the first half against the Raiders, they managed to put up 29 total points and beat the Raiders by 10. In other words, as the season has gone along, the Broncos have built a little margin for error for themselves.
That will be tested on Monday night as they take on the Cleveland Browns, who are fresh off of an upset win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and obviously out for blood. Nobody will be more out for blood in this matchup, however, than wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was traded by the Broncos early this year.
Jeudy has played great lately and it’ll be interesting to see if the Broncos match him up with his old buddy Pat Surtain as much as possible.
The Browns are obviously not a team the Broncos can overlook. They are 5.5-point favorites and if they can get their running game and pass rush going, I think they could end up covering.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-16