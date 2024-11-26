2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Seattle Seahawks (6-5) @ New York Jets (3-8)
Sunday, December 1, 1:00 PM ET
The New York Jets are just completely off the rails at this point.
They’ve fired head coach Robert Saleh. They’ve fired general manager Joe Douglas. It’s almost like everything that Aaron Rodgers reportedly wished he could do while he was in Green Bay has come to fruition.
The Jets gave Rodgers the keys to the franchise and he’s done worse than what we saw from Russell Wilson in Denver with the Broncos. The Jets have nothing to show for their troubles here, and I hate to say I told you so, but I definitely called it before the season for months.
But none of that matters as we enter the 13th week of the regular season. The Jets were on a bye this past week which should help them in a game like this, in theory, but the Seahawks have all kinds of weapons to be able to hang with New York in any type of game.
The Seahawks have come out of their bye week extremely focused as well, especially defensively. They shut down two of their division rivals (49ers, Cardinals) and clawed their way back into the playoff race in the process. But any team going from the West Coast to the East Coast to play in the 1:00 PM ET window is usually always brutal.
That’s not to say the Seahawks can’t win, but you can tell the hesitance of Vegas with this one considering Seattle is only 1.5-point favorites despite being the much better overall team to this point.
I’m going to take the bait again and pick the home team Jets…
Prediction: Jets win 23-20