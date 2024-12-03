2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM
Closing out Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys, and before the season even started, a lot of us looked at this game as being a matchup of two of the best teams in the league.
Well, it's been a season to forget for both. Let's start with the Cincinnati Bengals. Their defense is among the worst in the NFL, and while QB Joe Burrow is having the best year of his career, the defense is letting him down, and let's not overthink this; it's the defense, and their lack of sucess has nothing to do with Joe Burrow.
You would hope that in the offseason, the Bengals front office would make strides to address the defense. The Cowboys lost former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders, and that loss was felt, as new DC Mike Zimmer has not had the same impact.
The Cowboys also lost QB Dak Prescott to a pretty nasty hamstring injury, so Dallas is surely looking to 2025. While both teams are both mathematically alive in the NFL playoff races, neither team is going to get it; it's too late in the season for something that wild to transpire.
But at the end of the day, in this game, the Bengals do feel like the better team, and with Dallas having backup QB Cooper Rush in the lineup, the biggest advantage, the QB position, goes to the Bengals, so Cincy should win this game and grab their fifth win of the season.
Bengals win 35-24
There you have it, our picks and score predictions for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season.