2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM
The New York Jets will absolutely not be in the playoffs this season. It's not happening, and it was odd that people thought a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers coming off of a torn Achilles was going to lead them there. They'll continue to have the longest playoff drought streak in the NFL, so at this point, they are only playing spoiler.
And the 5-7 Miami Dolphins are a team just barely clinging to life in the AFC playoff picture. Even though the Jets really don't have anything to play for, these teams who are out of it don't just quit. The Jets have undergone a ton of change this season, notably firing Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, and depeding on where you look, you can find a report saying that the team is not going to keep Aaron Rodgers in 2025.
Weirdly enough, in terms of points scored and allowed, the Jets and Dolphins are not all that far apart. Miami hosts this divisional game and is surely playing with more at stake, so it would not shock me if they got out to an early lead in this one.
But Aaron Rodgers surely does not want to go out like a wimp, and if this is indeed his last year in the NFL, he could be playing his final games. New York could match up well with Miami, so this game could be close, and to be fair to the Jets, their last two losses against better teams in the Colts and Seahawks were within one score.
I could see New York getting an upset here in Week 14, and in that case, the Miami Dolphins season could come to a crashing end. Dropping to 5-8 in the AFC would probably just about end things. The Jets get a little bit of vintage Aaron Rodgers and win this game.