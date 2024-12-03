2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25
Did anything happen with the Chicago Bears recently? I fell asleep right as the Bears were driving late in the game against the Detroit Lions. Surely they tied the game and it went into overtime, right?
Right??
I am only kidding; the Chicago Bears made the right move to fire Matt Eberflus, and it was needed in the worst way. This team continually found new ways to lose games, and with how talented this roster is, there is no reason why this team should be 4-8. They should be .500 at least, in my opinion.
Thomas Brown is now the interim head coach and will surely have a solid shot at earning the full-time job, but may not be likely that he gets the job. I would guess that the Bears would want to bring in someone like Mike Vrabel or Bill Belichick.
On the other sideline is the reeling San Francisco 49ers, a team that is now 5-7 on the season and have an injury list longer than a CVS receipt. And as wild as it may seem, the Bears probably have all the momentum coming into this game, as there is something to be said about teams in their first game with an interim head coach.
And it seems like Eberflus really, really lost the locker room and the support of his players. I do believe the Chicago Bears win this game and get to 5-8 on the season.
Bears win 20-16
Sunday Night Football
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM
This could be a stellar game, as I would not hesitate to say that the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers and the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs are both 8-4 teams at the end of the day. The Chiefs are finding these weird, fluky ways to win games, and if you watch them play, it's clear that they are far from a one-loss team.
This game is in Arrowhead, which is one of the toughest places to play in all of sports, so LA will be at a disadvantage, but I would not be shocked if they kept it close. The Chargers are in line to make the playoffs with the same group of players that they went 5-12 with in 2023, which goes to show you just how good of a coach Jim Harbaugh is.
The Chiefs are due for a loss if you ask me. They needed a game-winning field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers, needed a blocked field goal to beat the Denver Broncos, and got totally bailed out by the Las Vegas Raiders all in recent weeks. The Chargers win this one.