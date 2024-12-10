2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Buffalo Bills (10-3) @ Detroit Lions (12-1)
Sunday, December 15, 4:25 PM ET
Here we have our first Super Bowl preview of the late-afternoon slate.
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a disappointing road loss against the Los Angeles Rams, and now they have to go take on one of the best offenses in the entire NFL in the Detroit Lions for another road matchup.
Nobody said the road to the playoffs would be easy, right?
Even though the Bills have already clinched their division and a playoff berth, they are obviously going to want to make sure they get the 2nd seed if at all possible to play as many playoff games at home as possible. Even with a head-to-head win against the Chiefs, catching Kelce and Mahomes seems unlikely at this stage.
The Bills need to go to Detroit and prove their championship mettle with a win against a banged-up Detroit defense. Buffalo nearly was able to pull off an improbable game against the Rams on Sunday, but their defense couldn’t hold up, either. It could be another one of those types of games where Josh Allen has to put the team on his back.
What else is new, though?
Buffalo’s likely MVP was sensational against Los Angeles with six total touchdowns. He’s going to need to be ready to light up the scoreboard once again as we know Detroit is basically penciled in for 30-plus points.
People said on Sunday that the Bills were caught looking ahead to Detroit. So hopefully it was worth the wait.
Even coming off of a loss, I’m super high on the Bills right now. I think the Lions have played with some fire the last few weeks, gutting out some tight wins against divisional opponents. I think the Bills are going to come to Detroit and remind everyone that they are legit Super Bowl contenders by getting a win.
Prediction: Bills win 37-33