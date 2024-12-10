2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
Sunday, December 15, 4:25 PM ET
Hopefully, you have your popcorn ready for Sunday afternoon. We have a couple of games with huge Wild Card implications, and here we have back-to-back games featuring potential Super Bowl matchups.
We just got done talking about the epic matchup between Detroit and Buffalo in the 4:25 PM ET slot, and now we have the battle of the Pennsylvania powerhouses. The Philadelphia Eagles have won nine straight games and the Pittsburgh Steelers have barely even hit any speed bumps since inserting veteran Russell Wilson into the starting lineup.
The unstoppable force of the Eagles meets the immovable object that is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That Detroit-Buffalo game was set at an early 2.5-point spread in favor of the home team, but the Eagles are surprisingly favored by 4.5 points at home here. Coming off of the game we just saw against the Panthers, I’m not 100 percent sure why.
Maybe the oddsmakers are thinking that the Eagles were overlooking Carolina because of this game looming, but I don’t know. We’ve seen this Eagles team get absolutely white hot but I wondered out loud a couple of weeks ago if they peaked too early. With the absence of Dallas Goedert (who landed on IR last week), the Eagles’ passing attack had a net of 83 total yards on the day.
They are going to have to be much sharper against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, a defense that is just incredible when it comes to making the opposition make mistakes.
I like the Eagles in this game, but just barely.
Prediction: Eagles win 28-24