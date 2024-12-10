2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Green Bay Packers (9-4) @ Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
Sunday, December 15, 8:20 PM ET
We’ve gotten Super Bowl previews and potential playoff matchups galore on the Week 15 slate of games, and this Sunday night matchup in Seattle is no different.
The Seahawks have found a way to scrape and claw their way into an 8-5 record and the driver’s seat of 1st place in the NFC West. It wasn’t looking like they were going to be able to pull that off about a month ago, but they have caught some wind in their sails at just the right time.
This week, they are welcoming the 9-4 Green Bay Packers to town and these are two offenses that can beat you in so many ways…and unfortunately, they can easily beat themselves as well.
I do think the Packers are just straight-up the better team in this matchup, but I actually like the Seahawks playing at home in a prime time slot. The Packers could very well go into Seattle and get a win, and that’s been a little easier to do this year than most. The Seahawks are 3-4 at home this season. The Packers are 4-2 on the road. Everything about this game says that the Packers should be able to go in and get a win in primetime.
But for whatever reason, my gut is telling me to go with the Seahawks. The Seahawks are home underdogs at just 2.5 points, and Mike Macdonald’s defense has really stepped it up in the four weeks since the bye.
Seattle has the playmakers to be able to make life tough on Green Bay’s defense, and even with the extra time having played on Thursday, I think Green Bay is going to suffer a bit of a letdown in Seattle on Sunday Night Football.
Prediction: Seahawks win 31-28