2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) @ Cleveland Browns (3-10)
Sunday, December 15, 1:00 PM ET
Go ahead and try to buy the Chiefs as anything more than 5.5-point favorites on the road. I dare you.
Okay but actually, I don’t dare you. Don’t blame me for any bad decisions or bad beats. But let’s be honest here for a moment – the Kansas City Chiefs are probably going to find a way to win this game against the Cleveland Browns in miraculous fashion, and it will probably be a 7-point game or less.
The Chiefs have been the same type of team for a couple of years now. Are they capable of offensive fireworks? Absolutely, that’s what makes them so frustrating. But the Chiefs have just played consistent, elite defense and special teams, and their offense hasn’t really had to do nearly as much as we had gotten used to from 50-touchdown Patrick Mahomes.
Against the Cleveland Browns, it’s going to be a dog fight. See what I did there?
The Browns are loaded with players who are out to prove that they’re not as bad as their record indicates. They’ve given the Steelers and Broncos good games in recent weeks, and the Chiefs aren’t going to be any different. Jameis Winston wants a starting job next year. Guys on this roster are playing for new contracts and extensions. They’ve got their sights set on 2025 free agency.
Those are dangerous teams late in the season. I still don’t think the Browns are going to win, but they’re playing at home and they’re going to play hard. Kevin Stefanski is a good coach. As much as people want to say the Chiefs are on upset alert, we all know how this ends. The Browns have a kicker struggling to make his kicks. They have a QB who throws ill-timed interceptions.
This is shaping up to be a true Chiefs’ special as they look to secure the #1 seed in the AFC.
Prediction: Chiefs win 27-23