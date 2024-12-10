2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) @ Tennessee Titans (3-10)
Sunday, December 15, 1:00 PM ET
Hilariously, the early line on this game is the Bengals by just 4.5 points. Are we expecting Joe Burrow to call it a season after Monday Night Football?
The Bengals are capable of scoring 35 points in the blink of an eye and the Titans just struggled to score six points against the…Jacksonville Jaguars?
I realize that the Bengals have gotten far too much credit this season given their overall record and standing in the AFC right now, but with their backs against the wall, even playing on the road here, I don’t think the Titans stand a chance. The Bengals by 4.5 points is probably easy money, if you can even say that at this point.
There is an interesting wrinkle here with Brian Callahan facing off against his former team. Callahan was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator before getting hired by the Titans to be their head coach and being a head coach is a little tougher than maybe Callahan expected it to be. The Titans job wasn’t a quick fix but a true long-term situation.
And that’s all the Titans are going to be looking for in a matchup like this. They want to see which players are going to be around for the long haul and which ones are going to be gone in a month or so. It’s games like this when you can figure out truly which players you can count on when it counts.
The Bengals are probably going to come into town and absolutely dog-walk them but it’s the NFL. Everyone gets paid. I am taking the Bengals by two touchdowns.
Prediction: Bengals win 34-20