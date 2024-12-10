2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Baltimore Ravens (8-5) @ New York Giants (2-11)
Sunday, December 15, 1:00 PM ET
It’s really a shame that this is even a game on the schedule this week, isn’t it?
Not for the Ravens, but pretty much for everyone else. This is going to be a bloodbath and it’s probably going to get out of hand rather quickly.
There is no bigger discrepancy of talent on the Week 15 schedule than this game right here. Plus, the added bonus for the Giants is, the Ravens are coming off of their bye week. So they’ve had the chance to do extra prep work on, checks notes, Drew Lock and the Giants’ offense.
Yes, the Giants are pros. They get paid. We have to put out that disclaimer anytime we talk about a team in this particular way. But the Ravens are going to come into Met Life Stadium and get the easiest win of the week. The biggest concern in a game like this is that you come out of it unscathed. We know the Ravens are good enough to win this game by three scores or more, but are they going to be able to escape a game like this without suffering any horribly-timed injuries?
This is a game where you hope you are in the driver’s seat to such a degree that you can pull Lamar Jackson and some other key starters by the fourth quarter. But the Ravens can’t afford to overlook the Giants, either. They are currently tied with the Broncos and Chargers at 8-5 in the AFC playoff race. Even though the Ravens have a head-to-head win over both the Chargers and Broncos, you’ve got to find a way to pull ahead.
The NFL scheduling powers that be have gifted them one here in mid-December. Baltimore is an early 14.5-point favorite on the road.
Prediction: Ravens win 34-10