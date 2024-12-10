2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
Dallas Cowboys (5-8) @ Carolina Panthers (3-10)
Sunday, December 15, 1:00 PM ET
Without Dak Prescott, it’s hard to really care about what happens with the Dallas Cowboys the rest of this season. I hate to say it, but it’s true. We’re all focused on what is going to happen after this season with the Cowboys, seeing as the franchise has moved forward with Prescott and CeeDee Lamb as cornerstone pieces and nobody knows whether or not they’re going to move forward with Mike McCarthy.
Juicy stuff.
But this game is highly intriguing for a variety of reasons, and they are all on the Carolina Panthers’ side of things.
The resurgence of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young after being benched earlier this season has been quite the sight to behold. Andy Dalton was in a scary car accident earlier this year, which paved the way for Young to get back on the field for a start against the Denver Broncos. And you could tell in that game that something was different about him.
Young has taken quarterback off the priority list for the Panthers this offseason which is good news, because we all remember they paid a king’s ransom to get him in a trade with the Bears in 2023. It might feel like baby steps, but the Panthers could probably easily have wins in their last five straight games.
The non-catch by Xavier Leggette was an unreal throw given the situation by Bryce Young. The Panthers just got unlucky against the Bucs in an overtime loss. Don’t even get me started on this team’s game against the Chiefs…
I view the 3-10 Panthers as must-see TV right now. And they’re beating the Cowboys in Week 15.
Prediction: Panthers win 23-19