2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
New York Jets (3-10) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
Sunday, December 15, 1:00 PM ET
Here we have it, the absolute dud of the week in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season! Congrats to both the Jets and Jaguars for getting to this point in the season.
Both the Jaguars and Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention, but it’s even more embarrassing for the Jets considering all they have invested in Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and other players on this roster that was supposed to be an obvious contender in the AFC this season.
And last season.
Yet the Jets have extended the longest playoff drought in American professional sports. It’s paper bag time for both of these teams, but what are the New York Jets supposed to do at this point?
You get the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, and can’t get a quarterback. You bring in a future Hall of Famer and NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers, and he can’t get the job done. You bring in Rodgers’ best friend and another future MVP in Davante Adams, and it doesn’t matter. The Jets are the biggest letdown in the NFL this season, but the Jaguars really aren’t far behind.
Trevor Lawrence got a massive extension. The Jags were supposed to be on their way toward being a perennial contender in the AFC South after their resurgence in 2022. But it was short-lived.
Lawrence has struggled to stay healthy, the Jaguars don’t appear to have their future head coach in place as of right now, and this looks like a team that is bound for the top five of the NFL Draft yet again. Familiar territory for the Jaguars, who just can’t get out of their own way.
Oh yeah, these two teams play a game on Sunday. Hopefully, everyone gets the fantasy football performance they need at this time of year.
Prediction: Jets win 26-21