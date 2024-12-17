2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles have now won 10 games in a row, and with the Detroit Lions having lost in Week 15, the Eagles have the first seed in the NFC right there in front of them for the taking. Philly has figured themselves out during this winning streak, and they now feel a lot like the 2022 team that just dominated opponents. The Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers quite handily in Week 15, which was a very impressive win.

They are now in Washington to play the Commanders, a team that is 9-5 on the season after a close win against the New Orleans Saints coming out of their bye week. Weeks ago, I would have told you that the Commanders were the better team, but Washington did lose three of four coming into Week 15, and the Eagles win streak has also changed things quite a bit.

At this point, I have to wonder if the Eagles are again primed to make a Super Bowl run this season. The San Francisco 49ers won't be in their way, and I am not sure the Detroit Lions are healthy enough.

As for the Commanders, this team is already way ahead of schedule with rookie QB Jayden Daniels, so them even getting into the playoffs is a cherry on top of the unexpected cake they were given here in 2024. The Eagles are the better team, and while I do believe Washington can keep this game close for the most part, Philly is going to pull away in the end and win their 11th game in a row, which would improve them to 13-2 on the season, a flat-out outstanding record.

The Eagles have their eyes on something bigger and are going to take care of business against the Washington Commanders.

Prediction: Eagles win 28-20