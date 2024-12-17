2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM

This could be quite the game if you ask me. The Minnesota Vikings played on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears and will then travel to Seattle to face the desperate Seahawks in Week 16. The Seahawks took a pretty ugly loss in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers, and it's clear that this team isn't any sort of threat to make a postseason run.

With the Seahawks and LA Rams now both 8-6, the Rams are in first place since they beat the Seahawks earlier in the season, and with the way things are looking now, it's not likely that Seattle is able to recapture the NFC West lead. The Rams actually also beat the Vikings earlier this year, and while this is a home game for the Seahawks, this is not going to end pretty.

The Vikings are, simply put, an excellent football team, and Sam Darnold is a legitimate QB. It'll be interesting to see what the Vikes do with Darnold, as he's slated to be a free agent in 2025. If you ask me, I am not sure how they could just go to JJ McCarthy in 2025. I mean, I understand the reason why they took McCarthy, but they surely did not expect Darnold to play this well.

Either way, that doesn't matter at the moment. The Vikings are the better team from top to bottom and should have no issue picking apart the Seahawks. It'll be interesting to see if Geno Smith ends up playing, as he suffered some type of knee injury in their Week 15 loss.

The Seahawks postseason odds will take another huge hit here in Week 16 as the Minnesota Vikings come to town and blow the doors off of them. Give me the Vikings in a very lopsided victory.

Prediction: Vikings win 28-10