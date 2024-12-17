2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM

This could be a fun game, and on paper, before the season began, I think a lot of us probably circled this game as one that could be for the ages. Well, now approaching Week 16 of the 2024 NFL Season, and it's clear that both teams have been disappointments.

Let's start with the San Francisco 49ers.

This team made the Super Bowl in 2023 and lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. They again brought back their main foundation of players including Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and others. And unfortunately for them, many of their stud players have been bitten by the injury bug this year.

It's been one of those years for San Fran, and it seems to happen to them from time to time. They're 6-8 on the season and just not a good football team. It might be the beginning of the end for this current era of 49ers football, as they will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason.

The Miami Dolphins are in a similar boat; Tua Tagovailoa missed some time earlier in the season due to a concussion, and it's been too-little-too-late for the Dolphins. They dropped a must-win game against the Houston Texans in Week 15. And it was another big game that Tagovailoa did not show up for.

These were supposed to be two of the more entertaining teams in football, but here we are. Given their current states, I would feel quite safe picking the Miami Dolphins in this one, as they are still an explosive team at times. The offense is still very good on occassion, and the 49ers just lack any sort of juice if you ask me.

The Dolphins still cling to a hair of life in the AFC playoff picture and get the win against the 49ers here in Week 16.

Prediction: 49ers win 27-24

