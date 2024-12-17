2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM

This was slated to be quite the matchup before the season began, but injuries suck, so here we are. The Dallas Cowboys never seemed to consistently find their footing this season and are very much out of it. They're 6-8 on the season and don't have much going for them. Stud cornerback Trevon Diggs needs another knee surgery, and Dak Prescott has been out for a while.

They did get deals done with CeeDee Lamb and Prescott, but they seemed to come it very late, so Dallas likely paid more than they needed to for each deal. And if you ask me, I am not sure the team should have extended either player. This team needs quite a bit, so perhaps a true rebuild should be what this team considers in 2025 and beyond.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 8-6 on the season and are in first place in the NFC South. They just keep winning games have now overtaken the Atlanta Falcons in the division. We could again see Baker Mayfield and the Bucs hosting a playoff game. And for what it's worth, Mike Evans is inching closer to having yet another 1,000-yard season, which would give him 11 in a row since his career started back in 2014.

This game is in Dallas, so I guess it could help out the Cowboys a bit, but the Buccaneers are fighting for quite a bit, and I am not sure the Cowboys have what it takes to pull off the upset. Nothing fancy with this prediction; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go into Jerry World and take care of business against Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs would move to 9-6 on the season and get that much closer to winning the NFC South for a second time in two years in the Baker Mayfield era.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 31-17