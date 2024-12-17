2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers, 8:15 PM

The Green Bay Packers have to be loving this matchup on Monday Night Football. Heck, they should use this game as practice for the final two games and for the playoffs. In a year where the New Orleans Saints started 2-0 and looked like a top-5 team in football, they have since endured brutal injuries and have turned into one of the more dysfunctional teams in football.

There just is not a lot to like about the Saints; this team needs to hit the reset button in a big way, and it'll be interesting if GM Mickey Loomis will even do that, or if he'll even be in New Orleans to do it. The Saints are a bad football team playing a backup QB and who fired their head coach weeks ago. It's not a good situation overall. I feel bad for their fans, honestly.

And on the other sideline, we have the Packers, who get to play this game at home. The Packers are now 10-4 on the season and are still in the mix for the NFC North division title, and with how banged up the Detroit Lions are, you just never know what could happen down the final stretch. This would be a must-win game for the Packers if they hope to win the division.

On paper, the game isn't going to be close, either. We just saw the Packers go into Seattle, a very tough place to play, and win by double-digits. I have no doubt that they won't allow the lowly New Orleans Saints to come into their house and get the victory.

The Green Bay Packers will win this game, and it may be yet another blowout in Week 16. The Packers should improve to 11-4 on the season with this win.

Prediction: Packers win 33-9