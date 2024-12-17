2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 16 games

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 PM

Oh boy, this could be a fun game. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Week 15, and the Baltimore Ravens won, so this game can really make or break the AFC North for the Ravens. If the Steelers were to win this game, they'd go to 11-4 on the season, and the Ravens would fall to 9-6. The math works out for the Steelers in this scenario, as they would clinch the AFC North and be guaranteed a top-4 seed in the playoffs and at least one home playoff game.

However, if the Ravens win this game, both teams then go to 10-5, and it would end up being quite the crazy finish. For the Steelers, they sent Justin Fields to the bench in favor of Russell Wilson in what was a controversial decision at first, but I am not sure a single Steelers fan would have any issue with the move that Mike Tomlin made. Wilson has largely played well for the Steelers this year and has probably earned a short-term contract extension with the team.

The ceiling with Wilson is obvious, so they aren't going to win a Super Bowl or anything, but I guess they can remain as a good team until Wilson truly falls off of a cliff, which is getting close.

The Baltimore Ravens took apart the New York Giants in Week 15, and that wasn't a game they were too concerned with. Baltimore has to win this game if they hope to keep their AFC North hopes alive, and with this game being in Baltimore, I tend to believe that their first matchup back on November 17th and their coming matchup here in Week 16 will look a bit different.

Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level for the Baltimore Ravens, and him being at home is going to be enough for this team to get the victory, which would make the AFC a lot more interesting. I will take the Ravens here in a classic AFC North, low-scoring dogfight.

Prediction: Ravens win 20-17